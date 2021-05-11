COLDWATER, Mich. — Charles C. “Charlie” Stempien, age 77, of Algansee Township, Coldwater, Michigan, passed away on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
He was born on April 16, 1944, in Coldwater, Michigan, to Joseph and Helen (Koper) Stempien.
Charlie attended St. Charles Catholic School and Quincy High School.
He married Sherie Everline on June 21, 1985. She preceded him in death on June 11, 2004.
Charlie worked in manufacturing supervision until his retirement in 1985.
His main enjoyment was spending time with family, hunting, fishing, golf, working in his garden, gold panning and metal detecting.
He served our country in the United States Navy.
Charlie and his brother Robert founded and ran the annual Branch County Veterans golf outing from 2010 until 2019. All proceeds were to benefit the Branch County veterans.
Survivors include his children, Kathleen Stempien, Cheryl McCarty, Tammie (Todd) Devlin, Richard (Tracie) Stempien and William Stempien, 16 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren; a sister, Patricia Crow; brothers, Robert (Carol) Stempien and David (Paulette) Stempien; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Cherie Stempien; parents, Joseph and Helen Stempien; brothers, Richard (Veronica), Leonard (Bumper), Ronnie (Eva), Joseph (Mary), William and Anthony Stempien; a sister, Delores (Robert) Linton; and great-granddaughters, Anika Arabelo and Annabelle Santi.
A graveside service will be held at a later date at Lester Cemetery, Coldwater, Michigan.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home in Fremont, Indiana.
