GARRETT — In the early morning hours of Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, Ruthann Gingery, a truly beloved wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, best friend and so much more, received her miracle of complete peaceful healing and was united in heaven with our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ, where she will continue to love and give unconditionally in the presence of our Heavenly Father.
Ruthann was born on Oct. 30, 1930, in New Haven, Indiana, to Joseph R. and Teresa (Vachon) Gabet, and they preceded her in death.
She married Raymond E. Gingery on Oct. 18, 1952, at St. John’s Catholic Church, New Haven, Indiana, and they were married for 50 years.
She was a bookkeeper for Dr’s Treadwell and Greenberg for 10 years, retiring in 1992. Ruthann was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Garrett, Indiana, and the Rosary Sodality.
Ruthann had a love for music at a young age, where she excelled in playing the coronet and organ and felt blessed at having musically talented parents and siblings. Even at age 88, Ruthann actively participated in yearly family camping vacations and would be the first one to get on board to go on a boat ride. She loved roasting hot dogs and marshmallows over an open campfire and reminiscing about good, old memories with her large family.
Ruthann is survived by her daughter, Diane (Robert) Osborn, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; her son, Richard (Sonja) Gingery, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; her daughter, Susie (Kirk) Moore, of Coldwater, Michigan; her daughter-in-law, Melody Gingery, of Clinton, Tennessee; and her son-in-law, Jeff Hamman, of Butler, Indiana; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Ruthann was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Gingery; her son, Bill Gingery; her daughter, Mary Ann Hamman; her daughter; Sharon K. Wasson; nine brothers; and one sister.
Visitation will take place from 5-7 p.m., on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, Indiana, and 30 minutes prior to the Mass on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at the church.
A rosary service will take place at 7 p.m., on Thursday, at Thomas Funeral Home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m., Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 301 W. Houston St., Garrett, Indiana, with Fr. Jim Shafer officiating.
Burial will take place at Christian Union Cemetery, Garrett, Indiana.
Memorials are to Masses.
You may send a condolence or sign the online register book by visiting thomasfuneralhome.org.
Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home in Garrett.
