COLDWATER LAKE, Mich. — Kenneth Edward Zielke, age 86, of Coldwater Lake, Michigan, died on Monday, April 26, 2021, at Maple Lawn Nursing Home in Coldwater, Michigan.
Mr. Zielke was born in Detroit, Michigan, on Feb. 25, 1935, to Adolf and Marie (Slank) Zielke. They preceded him in death.
He married Alice Lucille Thieme on June 24, 1961, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
The Rev. Zielke served in Christian ministry for 36 years.
Survivors include his wife, Alice Zielke, of Coldwater Lake, Coldwater, Michigan; daughter, Kathy Zielke, of North Liberty, Indiana; son, Mark and Cheryl Zielke, of Goshen, Connecticut; three grandchildren, Jacob Hughes, of Indianapolis, Aley Zielke, of Goshen, Connecticut, and Caroline Joy “CJ” Zielke, of Goshen, Connecticut; brother, Adolf “Ade” and Ruth Zielke, of Illinois; and sisters, Sharon and George Edwards, of Mt. Clemons, Michigan, Verlaine Munn, of Mt. Clemons, Michigan, and Kristen and Harry Krupsky, of Mt. Clemons, Michigan.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, May 2, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Peace Lutheran Church, 355 E State Road 120, Fremont, Indiana, with visitation at 1 p.m., prior to the service.
Burial will follow at Wilson Cemetery near Coldwater, Michigan.
Memorial donations may be made to Peace Lutheran Church in Fremont or Risen Christ Lutheran Church in Plymouth, Michigan.
Arrangements by Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville, Indiana.
