AUBURN — Stephen A. Mason blessed this world with his presence on July 25, 1944, born to Thomas and E. “Betty” Mason. He went home to the Lord on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021.
He was an Auburn High School graduate, former United States Marine and an Auburn Dana Corp retiree.
He bound his heart to Jane Deming and made her his wife on Dec. 21, 1970. Together, they shared four children; three sons and a daughter.
Our lives are made up of two dates and a dash. Stephen made the most of his “dash”. In his early years, he enjoyed his Auburn stomping grounds with his lifelong friends, Mike Davidson, Bob Hardy and the late Dick Hardy. In his following years, he was dedicated to being a loving husband, “crazy” fun dad and the best “gramps” to his grandkids. He also was a good friend, who loved people and didn’t know a stranger. He would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need, encouraged everyone, made us laugh with his unique craziness and filled our hearts with his great big heart and golden soul.
Over the years he enjoyed fishing with his boys, recreational gun hobbies with his late brother-in-law, Patrick Deming, playing cards, watching movies, exploring computers, riding his bike and strumming guitar with his grandkids, playing “Battlefield” live on PlayStation, and most of all he enjoyed spending time with his wife, lifetime soul mate and other half.
He was notorious for his talking all the time, his nervous “blowing in his hands”, mispronunciation of words, the “Mason Hop”, his crazy growling with hands to his neck to make us laugh, tooting his bike horn, and making the world smile. Stephen A. Mason, AKA: Steve, Sam, Squid, Schwine, Dadio, Gramps, Sweetie, Sweeters and Hun.
He leaves behind his life love, Jane Mason; son, Scott Mason; son and daughter-in-law, Nick and Amy Mason; son and daughter-in-law, Todd and Leslie Myers; daughter and son-in-law, Christina and Joe England; nine grandchildren, Drake Mason, Ethan Myers, Kayla Montero, Gage Mason, Lucas Mason, Noah Mason, Clay Carper, Colton Carper and Elizabeth “Biz” Loutzenhiser; and four great-grandchildren, Ryker Garrett, Hayden Montero, Caleb Montero and Violet Montero.
In honor of Stephen and his great faith in the Lord, we will be having a Celebration of Life visitation at New Hope Christian Center Unity Hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, from 5-7 p.m. Please enter the back of the church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
