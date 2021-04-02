ALBION — Gertrude L. Fulk, 95, of Albion, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville, Indiana.
Born in Noble County, Indiana, on Aug. 21, 1925, to Oscar and Etta (Rowland) Fulk. They preceded her in death.
She spent her formative years in Noble County.
After giving her heart to the Lord in 1942, she attended and graduated from Intersessions Bible School in 1946.
She served as a missionary in Haiti, from 1948-1991, where she ran a school. When she returned to the States, she served as a Chaplain at a nursing home in Louisiana, from 1991-1998. She retired to this area in 1998.
Gertrude is survived by a sister, Laurel Wilson; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Evelyn Shroyer, Eldora McCoy and her infant sister, Sarah Fulk; and six brothers, Robert, Daniel, Carl, Howard, Guy Fulk and Jesse Fulk.
Services will take place at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco Chapel, on Monday, April 5, 2021, at 2 p.m., with calling two hours prior to the service.
Burial will take place at Riverview Cemetery, Churubusco.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Haiti School c/o Green Center Church.
Online notes may be sent to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
