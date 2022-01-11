FREMONT — Arthur Henry Stillwell Jr., age 79, of Lake James, Fremont, Indiana, formerly of Villa Park, Illinois, passed away peacefully at his home, on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, with his family by his side.
He was born on Jan. 5, 1943, in Montgomery, Alabama, to Arthur Henry and Ann Marie (Detloff) Stillwell.
Art married Wanda Galyean on Dec. 17, 1975, in Wheaton, Illinois.
He was Police Officer for Villa Park, Illinois Police Department for 32 years, retiring in 2005.
Art was a longtime resident on Lake James, building his home on Lake James with many of his friends' help.
He enjoyed boating, water skiing, and riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle.
Survivors include his wife, Wanda “Dolly” Stillwell, of Lake James, Fremont, Indiana; children, Dawn Marie (Jim) Anderson, of Houston, Texas, Julie Ann Stillwell, of Knoxville, Tennessee, Mark Arthur (Karen) Stillwell, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Steven Arthur (Georgia) Stillwell, of Aurora, Illinois, and David Allen Stillwell, of Rockford, Illinois; eight grandchildren; sister, April Joy Herron, of Lake James, Fremont, Indiana; and his beloved cat, Dickey.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Henry Stillwell and Ann Marie Stillwell; and sisters, Sharon Coase and Patti Danford.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time in 2022.
Memorial donations in his memory may be directed to the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County, P.O. Box 204, Angola, IN 46703.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home in Fremont, Indiana.
