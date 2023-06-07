BUTLER — James M. Lodder, age 66, formerly of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Monday, June 5, 2023, at the Laurels of DeKalb, Butler, Indiana.
James was born on May 2, 1957, in South Bend, Indiana, to James F. Lodder and Julee (Mitchell) Lodder, who preceded him in death.
He graduated from North Central High School in Indianapolis in 1975, and from Purdue University, Westville, Indiana, in 1980.
James formerly worked for the Pilot Truck Stop and Hardee’s near Fremont. His hobbies included coin collecting.
James married Shari Lin Sawvel on Aug. 12, 1995, in Angola, Indiana. She preceded him in death on Jan. 11, 2009.
Survivors include his brothers, John (Rochelle) Lodder, of Chicago, Illinois, and Jerry Lodder, of Las Cruces, New Mexico; and many cousins.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
Father Raul Marroquin will officiate the service.
Visitation will be held prior to the service from 1-2 p.m., on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
Burial will follow the service at Ray-Covenanter Cemetery, Fremont, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the charity of your choice.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.beamsfuneralhome.com for the Lodder family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.