AVILLA — Jack D. Chaffins, 80, died on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at his home in Avilla, Indiana, with his family at his side.
He was born on April 24, 1940, in Mousie, Kentucky, to Farris and Madge (Slone) Chaffins.
Jack was a U.S. Navy veteran and retired from Dana Corporation in Auburn in 2003.
He was a Bluegrass musician all his life.
Jack was a Kentucky Colonel, the highest honor given by the commonwealth of Kentucky, for noteworthy accomplishment and outstanding service.
He was a member of Avilla American Legion and Northeast Indiana Bluegrass Association.
He will be greatly missed by his family, especially his grandchildren, whom he loved dearly.
He is survived by his wife, Sally Ann (Pfost) Chaffins. They were married April 10, 1992, in Avilla.
Also surviving are two daughters and a stepson, Marla (Craig) Suffel, of Auburn, Michele Gardener, of Franklin, Indiana, and Robert Buss, of Avilla; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Martha Lou (Ed) Warrix, of Garrett; sister-in-law, Madeline Chaffins, of Garrett; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Tom, Rick, Cindy, Susan, Melody and Chris.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jack D. Chaffins Jr.; four sisters, Patsy, Margie, Ruth and Linda; three brothers, Billy, James and Charles; and a brother-in-law, Steven Pfost.
Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at Cedar Creek Cemetery, C.R. 11A, Auburn.
Services at the grave are open to the public.
Calling is from noon to 2 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, Indiana.
Due to the State Mandate, 25 people at a time will be allowed in the funeral home at any one time. Masks and social distancing will also be observed at the funeral home and cemetery.
The family will have a Celebration of Life at a later date when restrictions on gatherings are lifted.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
