COLUMBIA CITY — Joan M. Baumert, 62, of Columbia City, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at her home. She had battled cancer and other cancer related problems for the last three years. She was called “a real trooper” many times by her doctors and nurses. She gave it all she had and fought to the bitter end.
Joan was born on Jan. 29, 1960, in Van Wert, Ohio, to her wonderful and loving parents, Richard and Diana (Helms) Larimore.
She graduated from Wayne Trace High School in Haviland, Ohio, in 1978. She also earned her cosmetology license in 1978, and began her 43-year career as a cosmetologist. She ended her work career on May 28, 2021, due to her health.
Her first job was at a salon her grandmother owned in Payne, Ohio, where Joan grew up. She then moved to Columbia City and worked at a salon called the “Guest House”, for two years. From there she spent 25 ½ years working at a salon called “Looking Good” until it closed. In August 2006, she opened her own hair salon called “Hair Happenings”, in Columbia City, which was a very successful business for her. Joan was extremely proud of her hair salon. When she had to close it and retire because of her health, it was one of the toughest things she had to do
Joan is survived by her husband and caretaker of 40 years, Douglas Baumert. They had a son in January 1982. He was given the special name of Eric Douglas. In June 2008, Eric married the love of his life, Janelle Kelley. They have two beautiful children, Rylan and Raegan, who are very special to their “Grammy”. She loved them all so much. She is also survived by her loving parents, Richard and Diana Larimore Sr.; brothers, Richard “Bud” (Julia) Larimore Jr., and Scott (Becca) Larimore; special sister, Lisa (Roger) Manz; several nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews, who were all very special to Joan.
The funeral service is at 3 p.m., on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Burial will be at South Whitley Cemetery at a later date.
Visitation will be from noon to 3 p.m., at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, Joan would like donations to be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.