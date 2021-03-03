AUBURN — Donald D. Johnson, 94, died on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at his home in Auburn, surrounded by his family.
He was born on Oct. 7, 1926, to Vaughn D. and Emma (Smith) Johnson, in Waynedale Hospital in Waynedale, Indiana.
He attended Elmhurst High School, graduating in 1944. He served in Merchant Marines for three years, sailing in both the Atlantic and Pacific oceans.
After the war, Don returned to Waynedale in 1947, to work at International Harvester. He moved to Richmond, Indiana and Don went to work for Quaker Oil Company. Then returned to farm in Auburn, where he and his wife lived for the rest of his life. He was both a grain farmer and raised hogs.
Don was a member and Elder Emeritus of First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ.
He was an Eagle Scout and Boy Scout Leader. He received the Outstanding State Farmer Award Trip to Washington, D.C., and was a WWII Honor Flight Recipient.
He was a member of Farm Bureau, DeKalb County Fair Board, DeKalb Agra Board and received the Indiana Hoosier Century Farm Award
Don married Lenora L. Boger, from Auburn, on Oct. 7, 1950, and she passed away on July 23, 2019.
They had four children, two daughters and two sons, Cathie L. “Cricket” and her husband, Dr. Norman Houze, of Bloomington, Jeffery D. Johnson and his wife, Tina, of Auburn, Lorie Bishop and her husband, Cary, of Auburn and Kent Johnson and his wife, Shelley, of Auburn; nine grandchildren, Daphne (Zach) Kozek, Alyssa (Cole) Loveall, Lyndsey (Mike) Deuerling, Nick (Melissa) Johnson, Weston Johnson, Kate (Levi) Barse, Andrew (Haley) Bishop, Amy (David) Geders and Jena Henson; 14 great-grand-children, Leo, Vanden, Quinn and Zeke Kozek, West and Boone Loveall, Faith and Trinity Johnson, William and Anna Barse, Shiloh and Nobelle Bishop and Lee and Lily Geders; and a brother, the Rev. Larry (Bonnie) Johnson, of Lafayette.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and three sisters, Pauline Swain, Rosella Harter and Camilla Nash.
Services will be at 1 p.m., on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ, 910 N. Indiana Ave., in Auburn, with the Rev. Thomas Kupka and the Rev. Robert Craig officiating.
Burial will follow the service at Woodlawn Cemetery, Auburn.
Calling will be on Friday, March 5, 2021, from 2-7 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., in Auburn and also one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church from noon to 1 p.m.
Due to the state mandate, ,asks and social distancing will be observed at the church and funeral home. Attendance at the funeral home is limited to 50 people at a time.
Memorials may be given in Don’s name to the church or Excelsior Arts Academy.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
