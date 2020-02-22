AVILLA — William H. “Bill” Bryan, 55, of Avilla, Indiana, and formerly of Orland, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at his home.
Bill was born on July 6, 1964, in Angola, Indiana.
He graduated from Prairie Heights High School in 1982.
He served in the United States Army. Bill was a member of the Orland American Legion Post # 423, Orland, Indiana.
Bill worked for Bollhoff Inc., Kendallville, Indiana.
He enjoyed many activities and loved life. His hobbies included fishing, ice fishing in the winter, hunting, mushroom hunting, mowing his grass, cooking, grilling, and being outdoors when he could.
He also enjoyed attending Gateway Church, Angola, Indiana, with his mother, when time allowed.
Survivors include his loving companion, Shirlene Glass Harding, of Avilla, Indiana; his mother, Anita Rumsey Jackson, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; the two young men that he helped to raise and loved as sons, Danny Ellis, of Hudson, Indiana, and B.J. Ellis; his twin sister, Amy (Rick) Anderson, of Fremont, Indiana; stepsisters, Markie (John) Sichting, of Martinsville, Indiana, Connie (Bruce) Jones, of Sturgis, Michigan, and Toni (Rob) Witzig, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; a stepson, Cody (Chelsea) Harding, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; a stepdaughter, Paige Harding, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; five grandchildren; a stepbrother, Jack Houchins, of Indianapolis, Indiana; and many, aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; and cousins.
Bill was preceded in death by his father, Trees Jackson; and a brother, Michael Bryan.
Visitation will be held from 2-5 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Beams Funeral Home, with Pastor Tony Baker officiating.
Burial will follow at Lakeside Cemetery, Fremont, Indiana.
Memorial donations in his memory may be directed in care of the family.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home, Fremont.
