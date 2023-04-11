AUBURN — Wilburn Von Gibson, age 85, of Auburn, passed away at his residence on April 6, 2023.
Mr. Gibson was born in Dorton, Kentucky, on Feb. 9, 1938, to Nathan and Nola (Mullins) Gibson.
He honorably served his country in the United States Army from 1957 to 1963.
He married Waltraud “Trudy” Kappauf on Nov. 17, 1961, in Bayreuth, Germany.
Known by some as “Buckshot,” Wilburn was a foundry worker in Kendallville for many years.
Survivors include: wife, Trudy Gibson of Auburn; daughter, Monie and Paul Muscello of Fort Wayne; and grandchildren, Angie Pankop of Kendallville and Paul Muscello II of Fort Wayne.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Gladys Hurst, Ocie Spriggs and Helen Hall; and five brothers, Willie Gibson, Nellis Gibson, Willis Gibson, Garland Gibson and Raymond Hall.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, with visitation from noon to 2 p.m., prior to the funeral service. Rev. Worley Gibson will officiate the funeral.
Burial with military honors will take place at Lake View Cemetery, Kendallville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.