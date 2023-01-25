AUBURN — Judith A Hedderig, 80, died on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at her home in Auburn, Indiana.
She was born on May 24, 1942 in Mansfield, Ohio, to Harvey D. and Bernice E. (Laser) France.
Judy was a graduate of Shelby High School in Mansfield, Ohio, and Ivy Tech in Fort Wayne.
She did Medical Transcription, first at Fort Wayne Orthopedics, then for Medical Transcriptions Inc., before retiring in 2006.
She was a member of Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church in Butler.
She married Donald K. Hedderig on Feb. 10, 1961, in Ganges, Ohio, and he has passed away.
She is also survived by four daughters and sons-in-law, Amy L. and Thomas Houck, of New Baltimore, Michigan, Tanya J. and Steven Lepard, of Concord, North Carolina, Betsy A. and Patrick Thorp, of Montpellier, Ohio, and Melissa B. and Rex Perlich, of LaFontaine, Indiana; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a sister, Marcia L. Snyder, of Shelby, Ohio.
No services are planned at this time.
Burial will take place beside her husband at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Auburn.
Condolences can be left for the family at fellerandclark.com.
