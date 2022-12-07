Marlene Uecker
CHURUBUSCO — Marlene Uecker, 85, of Churubusco, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at Cedar Ridge of Fort Wayne.
She was born in Fort Wayne on July 2, 1937, to Ernest and Margaret (Roth) Lawyer, who preceded her in death. She spent her formative years in Fort Wayne and graduated from Central Catholic.
Marlene was married to Bernard Uecker in Fort Wayne on June 29, 1963. Bernard preceded her in death on July 18, 1988.
Marlene and Bernard moved to their farm in Churubusco in 1976. The farm is where they raised their three boys.
She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. When she had free time, she enjoyed shopping and buying trinkets.
Marlene is survived by two sons, Nick (Deb) Uecker and Jerry (Connie) Uecker; a daughter-in-law, Kristi Uecker; a brother, Paul Lawyer; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Terry Uecker; and an infant daughter, Mary Uecker.
Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, at 11 a.m., with calling from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco Chapel.
The family will also receive family and friends at the Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco Chapel, on Thursday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., with Holy Rosary being recited at 6 p.m.
Burial taking place in the Ege Catholic Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church for Masses or Riley Children’s Hospital.
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
