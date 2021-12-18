AUBURN — Doris A. Wessel, 88, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at the Cedars in Leo.
Doris was born on June 21, 1933, in Richmond, a daughter of the late Harry and Ruth German.
Doris was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and sang in the choir.
She was also a member of the DeKalb County Choir and was a volunteer with her therapy dog, Maggie, at Butler Elementary and Riverdale Elementary.
She is survived by two sons, George Wessel Jr., of Spencerville and Anthony (Monica) Wessel of Fults, Illinois; two daughters, Teresa (Bill) Gauspohl, of Saint Joe and Rachel (John) Moor, of Fort Wayne; seven grandchildren, Wilhelm Wessel, Alexander Wessel, Katherine Moor, Emily (Tyler) Nichols (Moor), Alyssa Moor, Michael (Carina) Sarrazin and Jenny (Cody) Lloyd (Sarrazin); and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George Wessel; and a sister, Emma Orr. Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior, on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 500 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Recital of the rosary will be held at 9:30 a.m., on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at the church.
Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Burial will be held at Saint Andrew's Cemetery, Richmond.
Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.pinningtnofh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.