KENDALLVILLE — Valetta Ann “Val” Gibson, age 78, of rural Kendallville, Indiana, died on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at home.
Mrs. Gibson was born in Kendallville, Indiana, on March 28, 1944, to Ward Edison Shippy and Flossie Minnie (Charleswood) Shippy. They preceded her in death.
She married Jerry Gibson on May 22, 1986, and he survives her.
Valetta was employed by Albright’s Grocery Store in Corunna for 17 years.
Survivors include her
Husband, Jerry Gibson of Kendallville; stepdaughter, Lisa Manchester, of Fort Wayne; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a stepdaughter, Ladena Weaver; and a brother, Edison Shippy.
There will be no gathering or services.
Arrangements by Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
