Levi Jay Miller, 73, of LaGrange, Indiana, died at 11:09 a.m., on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at his residence.
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is handling the arrangements.
Updated: May 26, 2022 @ 12:06 am
