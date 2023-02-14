AUBURN — Elizabeth Anne “Nancy” Fuller, 98, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at Auburn Village.
Nancy was born on Sept. 3, 1924, in Highland Park, Michigan, a daughter of the late Furm and Loretta Bolin.
Nancy was a 1942 graduate of Auburn High School.
Nancy married Harold E. Fuller Jr., on June 28, 1945, in Inglewood, California, and he preceded her in death in 2002.
Nancy had various jobs throughout her career, but her main concern was raising her family.
Nancy was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Auburn, where she was a Eucharistic minister, reader, choir member and Legion of Mary member.
She was also a volunteer at DeKalb Memorial Hospital for 20 years and a member of the Red Hat Society.
She is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Michael and Connie Fuller, of Tacoma, Washington, Thomas Fuller, of Huntertown, and David and Kathy Fuller, of Auburn; daughters and sons-in-law, Franciscan Sister of the Sacred Heart, Christina Fuller, of Evanston, Illinois, Michele Fuller and Dale Flowers, of San Jose, California, and Kathleen and Craig Gramling, of Auburn; grandchildren, Chris (Robyn) Fuller, Mark (Amy) Fuller, Danny Fuller, Wendy (Greg) Murray, Bryan (Annie) Fuller, Jessica (Saeb Alqassimi) Fuller, Nathan (Katlin) Fuller, Natasha Flowers, Nikolai Flowers, Jack Gramling, Cooper Gramling and Seth Gramling; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Michael Bolin, of Texas;
She was also preceded in death by brothers, James Bolin and William Bolin; sisters, Mary Bir and Ruth Mead; and a daughter-in-law, Christine Fuller.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., with visitation one hour prior from 9:30-10:30 a.m., on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 500 E. Seventh St., Auburn.
The Rev. Mark Enemali will be officiating.
You are welcome to wear bright clothing in honor of “Fancy Nancy”.
Visitation will also be held on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.
A vigil service will be held at 4 p.m., on Thursday at the funeral home.
Burial will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery, Auburn.
Memorial donations may be made to Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Quiet Knight Inc., to provide assistance and aid to local veterans or Masses at Immaculate Conception.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.
