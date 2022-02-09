GARRETT — Janet L. Hathaway, age 83, of Fort Wayne and formerly of Garrett, Indiana, and Indianapolis, Indiana, died on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at Story Point Independent Living in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Janet was born on March 11, 1938, in Garrett, Indiana, to Charles “Bill” and Mary (Hess) Atkins.
She married Eston W. Hathaway on June 8, 1958, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was a data entry person in the insurance field.
Janet was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne and Cornerstone Lutheran Church in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Janet is survived by her husband, Eston W. Hathaway, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; son, Joel Hathaway, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; daughter, Susan Ginger, of Lizemores, West Virginia; six grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents, Charles “Bill” and Mary Atkins; and sister, Charlotte McCrory.
Visitation will take place from 4-7 p.m., on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, Indiana.
Services will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at Thomas Funeral Home, with Pastor Dan Schumm officiating.
Memorials are to the donor’s choice.
You may send a condolence or sign the online register book by visiting www.thomasfuneralhome.org.
