Sharon Watson-Kirkpatrick

CHURUBUSCO — Sharon L. Watson-Kirkpatrick, 77, of Churubusco, Indiana, passed away on April 3, 2020, at her home.
She was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Feb. 20, 1943, to Gene and Wilhelmena (Shull) Quickery. They preceded her in death. She spent her formative years in Churubusco, graduating from Churubusco High School in 1961.
Sharon worked as a CNA for Millers. She then became a home health care nurse for many years, until retirement.
Sharon is survived by her stepmother, Joyce Quickery; daughters, Cristina Garcia and Candi Dennis; sons, Carlis Watson Jr., and Steven Watson; sister, Carol Steinbach; and brother, Tom Quickery.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carlis Watson Sr.; son, Kenneth Julian Jr.; and brother, Steve Quickery.
During this time there are no services planned.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Whitley County Humane Shelter.
