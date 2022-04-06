AUBURN — Catherine M. (Myers) Charlton, 66, died on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at her home in Auburn, Indiana.
She was born on July 28, 1955, to Donald R. Myers and Peggy (Darling) Hayward.
Surviving are her sons, Chad (Colleen) Myers, of Spencerville, Indiana, and Jarrod Charlton (Sherry Wells), of Waterloo, Indiana; grandchildren, Nathan Tyree, Wes Tyree, Daniel Myers and Payten Charlton; mother, Peggy Hayward, of Hamilton, Indiana; and siblings, Judy Cotterman, of Indianapolis, Indiana, Shelly Myers, of Hamilton, Indiana, Robert Myers, of Butler, Indiana, Roger Myers, of Butler, Indiana, Donnie Myers, of Syracuse, Indiana, and Dennis Myers, of Hamilton, Indiana.
Cathy retired from Hendrickson Suspension, where she was a forklift driver.
She loved her cats, true crime shows, playing solitaire and spending time with family.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 7675 C.R. 28, Butler, Indiana.
To view an online obituary and sign the guestbook, please visit cbwfuneralhome.com.
