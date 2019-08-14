BUTLER — Duane D. Houser, 92, of Butler, Indiana, died Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.
He was born Sept. 21, 1926, in Pontiac, Michigan, to George H. and Ruby M. (Martin) Houser. They preceded him in death.
Duane was a veteran of the United States Army.
He married Erma R. Weber on Sept. 5, 1950, in Butler, and she passed away Aug. 4, 2014.
Duane worked for several years as a local farmer. He then went to work for Tri-Wall in Butler and later owned and operated the Houser Greenhouse in Butler for more than 20 years before retiring in 1988.
He was a member of Hamilton Church of Christ. He also taught Sunday school and led the singing in Butler for more than 50 years.
Surviving are four children and their spouses, Kathleen M. and Robert Boyd, of Paradise, Texas, Judy K. and Orville Hess, of Hulett, Wyoming, Douglas M. “Doug” and Corinne Houser, of Waterloo, and Glenda S. Harlan of Mannford, Oklahoma; seven grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; two siblings, Jerry Houser, of Vicksburg, Michigan, and Dorothy Shy, of Tehachapi, California.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; sister, Marna Moughler; and a sister-in-law, Mickie Houser.
Services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, with visitation from 10-11 a.m., prior to the service Saturday at the funeral home. Jeff Alexander will be officiating.
A private burial service will take place at Butler Cemetery.
Visitation also will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to Child Evangelism Fellowship or Hamilton Church of Christ.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.