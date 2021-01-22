KENDALLVILLE — Norma Gwen (Cox) Pant, age 85, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus, on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at Parkview-Noble Hospital, with her husband, son and daughter by her side.
Norma was born on Aug. 17, 1935, in Garrett, Kentucky, to Patton and Amy (Gayheart) Cox. They preceded her in death.
She married Larry Pant on Dec. 6,1958, in Kendallville. The couple just celebrated 62 wonderful years of marriage together.
She loved cooking and cleaning and spending time with her family. She was her children’s and grandchildren’s biggest cheerleader. She would always be encouraging to them about their goals and dreams. Being with her family was her greatest joy.
Norma loved going to church and worshiping God with her church family at Independent Full Gospel Church in Ashley.
She loved crafts and making artificial flower arrangements.
Survivors include her husband, Larry Pant, of Kendallville; son, Ty and MaryJo Pant, of Kendallville; daughter, Rhonda and John Barr, of Kendallville; four grandchildren, Brandon Pant, Logan and Amanda Pant, Lucas Pant and his girlfriend, Ashlyn Fields and Rebecca Pant; four great-grandchildren, Dawsen, Tatum, Viktor and Alaina; her sister and best friend, Anna and Monte Conley, of Kendallville; and brother, Melvin and Marge Cox, of Huntington. She is also survived by her lifelong, dearest friends whom she loved like family, Bob and Betty Holyfield, of Arkansas.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents; five sisters; and four brothers.
Visitation and funeral services will both be held on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Visitation will take place from 11 a.m., until the funeral service time at 1 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be broadcast live at 1 p.m., on the Hite Funeral Home Facebook page.
Pastor Sam Weimer will officiate the service.
Burial will follow the service at Brushy Chapel Cemetery in LaGrange County.
Casket bearers will be Brandon Pant, Logan Pant, Lucas Pant and John Barr.
Memorial donations may be made to Independent Full Gospel Church.
Share a memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.