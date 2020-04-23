BUTLER — Ruth B. Bowman, 92, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Auburn, Indiana.
She was born on Sept. 8, 1927, in rural Butler, Indiana, to Russell Lowell and Zelma Ethel (Miser) Houser. They preceded her in death.
Ruth married Joseph E. Bowman on Jan. 1, 1946, at the Methodist Parsonage in Butler, Indiana, and he preceded her in death on July 29, 1998.
She was a fine homemaker. She was a long-standing member of Butler United Methodist Church.
Her fingers were busy all the time with crafting, gardening (well-known for her pickles), crocheting, and sewing, although her greatest passion was spending time with family.
Surviving are two daughters and two sons, Cheryl K. Markiton, of Auburn, Carole J. (Phil) Bard, of Auburn, Joseph N. (Sandra) Bowman, of Hamilton, and Bruce E. (Cecelia) Bowman, of Clayton, Indiana. Also surviving are several grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one son, Brian C. Bowman (1960-1990); and three brothers, Wayne Houser, Carroll Houser, and Junior Houser.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, burial will be private at Butler Cemetery.
Family requests memorials be given in memory of Ruth Bowman to Butler United Methodist Church, 501 W. Green St. Butler, IN. 46721 or Heartland Home Health Care and Hospice 1315 Directors Row, Unit 210, Fort Wayne, IN. 46808.
To send condolences to the family visit www.hejohnsonfh.com.
Arrangements and assisting the family have been entrusted to H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Butler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.