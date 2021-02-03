Diana Fesko Feb 3, 2021 18 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Diana Clare Fesko (nee Golden), 73, died on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at home in Fort Wayne.Arrangements by Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City, Indiana. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll If Donald Trump starts a new political party, would you support it? You voted: Yes, enthusiastically! Maybe No Vote View Results Back Special Sections Summer Fun 2020 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSecond man jailed in molesting caseDisturbing letters dropped off at area homes'Dead' man arrested by ISPDana parts and packaging center in Albion closingBraun supports amendment to set Congressional term limitsPair arrested on drug charges after traffic stop for no headlightsTopeka's Strater grateful to be back on the jobDraft ordinance on Monday's Council agendaSpencerville couple mark 75 years togetherHolcomb updates gathering restrictions in new executive order Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Top Ads KD134238 KD134455 KD135356 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Klan group plans gathering in Auburn Angola's Lady Columbia is a symbol of peace Library has new youth offering Birds as an alternative activity COVID, Albion PD curtail crime in 2020 Albion council approves police policy change Indiana Region Red Cross volunteers distribute More than 109,000 face coverings Karaoke at Garrett Eagles Friday
