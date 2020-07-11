Michele Ward Jul 11, 2020 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Michele M. Ward, 62, of Bronson, Michigan, died on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at her residence. Arrangements are by Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater, Michigan. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Why don't you wear a face mask? You voted: Uncomfortable, inconvenient, looks bad, etc. Not needed It's a free country I *do* wear a face mask Vote View Results Back Special Sections Summer Fun 2020 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLake James makes Good Morning AmericaDr. Egli recovering, urges people to 'wear a mask, think past yourself!'Steuben receives national July 4 publicityBarn burns at Wild Winds Buffalo FarmNoble County retakes lead for most COVID-19 casesDeKalb Eastern announces parent survey resultsSt. Joe stabbing suspect charged with attempted murderTrevor Tipton returns to coaching but with KnightsRosalee ReadeParkview Health updates visitor restrictions Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Top Ads KD127722 KD128098 KD128129 Top Jobs KD128374 KD128229 KD127832 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Fire smolders on Friday morning Chiwetel Ejiofor says filming action movie with female director is different 'That was a very difficult role for him to do': Russo brothers reveal all about Josh Brolin's Thanos Exes Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber spend time together amid pandemic Robbie Williams 'embracing eccentricity' Waterloo student graduates What Others Say Steuben Cancer Association says thank you for community support
