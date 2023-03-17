KALAMAZOO, MICH. — Marsha McKenzie passed away on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at Centrica Rose Arbor Place, after a lengthy battle with ALS.
Marsha Kay (Hill) McKenzie, age 76, was born in Indiana, the daughter of Harold and Kathleen.
She graduated from high school in Kendallville, Indiana, Western Michigan University and Nazareth College.
She was employed in pharmaceutical strategic planning at The Upjohn Company, later Pharmacia & Upjohn (now Pfizer), retiring from there in 2001. Her work projects at Upjohn and Pharmacia & Upjohn allowed her to travel to many countries.
In April 1967, she was united in marriage to Durrell L. McKenzie.
She was a long-time member of Westwood United Methodist Church and First United Methodist Church in Kalamazoo.
Strengthening the family was an important value to her and she sought volunteer opportunities that had this synergy in their mission, such as The Family Institute, Family & Children Services, First Presbyterian Church Health Clinic, You Are Warmed By God's Love Blanket/Pillow Project for Children in Crisis at First United Methodist Church.
After Marsha and Durrell retired, they traveled throughout the U.S., as well as internationally. They also instilled the joy of travel in their children and grandchildren.
Besides travel, Marsha enjoyed spending time with friends and family, genealogy research and sewing.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Surviving are her husband; two daughters, Shari (Grant), of Valley View, Texas, and Debra (Matthew,) of Kalamazoo. Also surviving are six grandchildren, Joshua (Kyndal), Lauren, Hailey, McKenna, Grace, and Logan; two great-granddaughters, Hudson and Lennon; one sister, Rebecca (John), of Traverse City, Michigan; brother-in-law, David (Joyce), of Maine and Georgia; nieces and nephews; and special "adopted" daughter, Sandra (Joey), of Kalamazoo, Michigan.
Cremation has taken place.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date at First United Methodist Church, 212 S. Park St.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Susan Mast ALS Foundation, 2500 Waldorf Ct. NW, Suite B, Grand Rapids, MI 49544, 616-622-3066; Centrica Care Navigators, 7100 Stadium Drive, Kalamazoo, MI 49009, 269-345-0273; or Bronson Park Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, 212 S. Park St., Kalamazoo, MI 49007, 269-381-6340.
Private inurnment will be held later at Bly/Marcellus Cemetery, Marcellus, Michigan.
Friends and family may share a condolence message online at www.joldersma-
