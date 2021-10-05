ROCKY FORD, Colo. — David Eugene Hashberger, 79, of Rocky Ford, Colorado, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.
He was born on April 20, 1942, in Logansport, Indiana, to Harry and Goldie Hashberger.
He was married to the late Joy (Drye) Hashberger for 57 years.
David graduated from high school in 1960, in Logansport, Indiana.
He and Joy were married on Sept. 8, 1962.
He worked in a variety of fields throughout his career, including accounting and IT.
After studying music in college, it remained one of his biggest passions throughout his life. He had a beautiful voice and loved singing, leading worship, and listening to gospel music.
David was a proud father, a supportive and encouraging grandfather, and loyal friend. He was a regular at his grandkids’ sporting events; listened to them and gave sound advice; and made everyone feel comfortable. He will be remembered for his steadfast convictions; the way he welcomed new members into the family; his sense of humor; chasing storms with his camera; and his crazy love for Kentucky basketball. Dave could be found most weekday mornings drinking coffee and talking politics with the “regulars” around the large table at Christine’s.
David is survived by two daughters, Kari (Rick) Kienitz, of Rocky Ford, Colorado, and Kristi (Carlos) Whaley, of Forest, Virginia; nine grandchildren, Joel (Jennifer) Kienitz, of Monument, Colorado, Jacob (Rebecca) Kienitz, of Castle Rock, Colorado, Joshua (Leah) Kienitz, of Pueblo, Colorado, Jessika (Julia) Saenz, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Jenna Kienitz and Jayson Kienitz, of Rocky Ford, Colorado, Drew Whaley, of Blacksburg, Virginia, and Joseph Whaley and Claire Whaley, of Forest, Virginia; five great-grandchildren, Alex, Tatum, Reagan, Rose and Kierra; his brother, Ron (Nancy) Hashberger, of Kendallville, Indiana; and nieces, Rhonda (Kevin) Kendig, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Alissa Rhodes, of Kendallville, Indiana; and nephew, Brent Schinbeckler ,of Phoenix, Arizona.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Joy Hashberger; and his youngest daughter, Kiara Hashberger, of Plymouth, Indiana.
The family will celebrate his life with relatives and friends on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Community Baptist Church in Crowley, Colorado.
An additional service and burial will take place in Plymouth, Indiana, at a date and time to be determined.
Peacock-Larsen Funeral Home and Arkansas Valley Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.