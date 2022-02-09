AUBURN — James “Scott” David, age 59, formerly of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Newport Beach, California, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at Auburn Village, Auburn, Indiana, following a long illness.
He was born on May 17, 1962, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Walter “Jerry” and Sharon Faye (Conrad) David.
In his youth, Scott became a Boy Scout, and achieved Eagle Scout in 1976. With this honor he was awarded with attending the World Boy Scouts Jamboree in Scotland.
Scott graduated from Homestead High School in 1980, and later graduated from Indiana University in 1985, with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Finance and Accounting.
He worked as an accountant for many years in Newport Beach, California.
Survivors include his parents, Walter “Jerry” and Sharon David, of Lake Pleasant, Fremont, Indiana; a sister, Jane Weller, of McKinney, Texas; a niece, Sara (Riles) Alexander; great-nephews, Ryder Alexander and Roman Alexander; and several aunts and uncles.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
Pastor Jeffrey Teeple will officiate the service.
Visitation will be held prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery, Orland, Indiana.
Memorial donations in his memory may be directed in care of the Boys Scouts of America.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home in Fremont, Indiana.
