LAGRANGE — Jerry A. Fair, 71, of LaGrange, Indiana, died on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at his residence.
He was born on March 4, 1951, in LaGrange, Indiana, to Wilford Ellis Lewis and Carol (Case) Fair.
Jerry lived his lifetime in LaGrange, except for a few years spent living in Indianapolis, Indiana.
He worked for 4 years at Norris Trucking Service and 26 years at Universal in Goshen, Indiana.
On Nov. 29, 1969, he married Donna J. Harp in Goshen, Indiana. Donna survives Jerry in LaGrange.
He attended Plato United Methodist Church, was a member of the NRA, North America Hunting Club, and Buckmasters. He was a former Boy Scout Leader, a former member of the APA Pool League and a member of LaGrange American Legion SAL Post #215.
Along with his wife, Donna, Jerry is survived by two sons, Andrew A. (Amy) Fair, of Howe and Patrick R. Fair, of LaGrange; a grandson, Aaron A. Fair, of Howe; a great-grandson, Thomas Fair; a sister, Peggy Lounsbury, of LaGrange; and a brother, Bobbie K. Fair, of Bristol.
Preceding Jerry in death are his parents; stepfather, James Bradley; and a sister, Vickie Myers.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, IN 46761.
The Rev. Mike Antal will officiate the services and burial will take place at Greenwood Cemetery, LaGrange, Indiana.
A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, from 2-4 p.m., and 6-8 p.m.
Memorials may be contributed in Jerry’s memory to the American Cancer Society or Autism Speaks.
Online condolences may be submitted to the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange, Indiana.
