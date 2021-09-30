COLDWATER, Mich. — Melinda Ann Morgan, 57, of Coldwater, Michigan, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Ascension Borgess Hospital.
A graveside funeral service will take place at 2 p.m., on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at East Gilead Cemetery.
Melinda was born June 19, 1964, to Jerry and Bonnie (Weller) Morgan in Angola, Indiana.
She had many interests. Melinda loved to sit in her bamboo porch swing and talk with her mom on the phone. She also enjoyed doing puzzles, crocheting, and plastic canvas work. Melinda had a green thumb and liked her plants and flowers. She had a real soft spot for animals, especially her dogs. She will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved her.
Melinda is survived by her mother Bonnie Morgan, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; her life partner of many years, Martin Squires, of Coldwater; her daughter, Crystal Renshaw, of Fremont, Indiana; her son, Bruce Rogers, of Goshen, Indiana; her sisters, Carma (Tracy) Payton, of Fremont, Indiana, and Kristy (Andrew Sr.) Gilbert, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; her brother, Michael Morgan, of LaGrange, Indiana; her grandchildren, Britney and Brianna Hicks, of Texas, and Isabel and David Renshaw, of Fremont; a great-granddaughter; her aunt, Kathleen and Robert Florentine, of Angola, Indiana; nieces, Ashley Rowe, Alexis Carmody and Autumn Morgan; nephews, Dustin Fuller, Andrew and Alexander Gilbert; her sister-in-law, Pat Squires, of Coldwater and her children, Heather Whitaker, Jesse Brubaker and Heidi Squires; many great-nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, James (Rowena) Weller, Max Cupp and Thelma Mason; and her father, Jerry Morgan on Feb. 22, 2016.
Memorials may be directed to Branch County Humane Society.
