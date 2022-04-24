LAGRANGE — Roberta Herman, 83, of LaGrange, Indiana, died on April 21, 2022, at Orchard Pointe Health Campus in Kendallville, Indiana.
Mrs. Herman was born on Oct. 19, 1938, in Rockport, Indiana, to William and Grace (Crosley) Miller.
Roberta was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in LaGrange, Indiana.
She had worked for many years as a machine operator at Multi-Plex in Howe, Indiana.
On Jan. 19, 1963, in Griffith, Indiana, she married Paul W. Herman; Mr. Herman survives in LaGrange, Indiana.
Also surviving are two daughters, Kelly (Mike) Howe, of LaGrange, Indiana, and Tammy (Edward) Landers, of Luverne, Alabama; a son, Paul W. Jr., (Lori) Herman, of Hudson, Indiana; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Edna Mae Barnett, of Dexter, Kentucky; and a brother, Hobert (Diane) Miller, of Sebree, Kentucky.
Preceding her in death were her parents, William and Grace Miller; her twin sister, Alberta Underhill; two sisters, Imogen Ashcraft and Eloise Foster; and four brothers, Delmar Miller, J.W. Miller, Raymond Miller and Floyd Miller.
Visitation will take place on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, from 4-7 p.m., at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Indiana.
Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.A Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 0050 N. C.R. 100 E, LaGrange, Indiana.
Father Osman Ramos will officiate.Burial will follow at Wright Cemetery in rural Hudson, Indiana.
Memorials may be made as either Masses to St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 700 W. Maumee St., Angola, IN, 46703 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
