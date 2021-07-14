ALBION — Helen L. Rex, age 94, of Albion, Indiana, and formerly of Brimfield, Indiana, passed away at 5:35 a.m., on Saturday July 10, 2021, at Northridge Village in Albion.
Born on Oct. 25, 1926, in Huntertown, Indiana, she was the daughter of Furmen and Reatha (Green) Bond.
Helen attended Sugar Grove and Churubusco schools and graduated from Churubusco High School with the Class of 1944.
On May 26, 1951, Helen married James E. Rex in Columbia City.
She attended Brimfield United Methodist Church.
Helen enjoyed cats and making all sorts of crafts in her free time.
Helen was a homemaker and also owned and operated the Duck INN tavern with her husband in Auburn.
Survivors include her son, Terry (Judy) Jones, of Wawaka; granddaughter and caregiver, Jennifer (Marc) Lewis, of Auburn and granddaughter Tamatha (Dan Helton) Niccum ,of Fort Wayne; and great-grandchildren Dalton Jones, of Auburn, Anna Lucille (Aaron Cook) Niccum, of Fort Wayne, Logan Michael Niccum, of Kendallville and Tyler Reed of Fort Wayne.
She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Noah Grocock; husband, James Rex; siblings, Clarence Bond, Forrest Bond,and Leona Bond; and a grandson-in-law, Mike Niccum.
Funeral services for Helen will be held at 1 p.m., on Thursday July 15, 2021, at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City, with calling from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Burial will follow at Thorn Cemetery, Ormas.
Memorial contributions in memory of Helen, may be made to S.C.A.N. or Parkview Noble Hospice.
Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to sign the online guest register or send the family condolences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.