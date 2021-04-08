FREMONT — Roswitha Maria Munger, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, of Fremont, Indiana, went home to our Lord on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, after a long, hard fought battle with COPD.
She was born in Engers, Germany, on June 15, 1935, to Erich and Therese Schiller.
She married Karl L. Weiss and immigrated to the United States in 1961, but remained a German citizen.
In 1978, she married Lynn Munger, and was married to him until his passing.
Roswitha was a seamstress by trade, but also worked as a medical assistant when she lived in Germany. After her move to the United States, she learned the English language. She worked as a waitress at the Toll Road rest stop and the Holiday Inn. After many years, she returned to her true calling, as a nurse’s aide at Cameron Hospital.
Rose had a love of nature, especially gardening and taking care of birds.
She was active in the Garden Club in the 1960s, and set up bird feeders while at the Holiday Inn.
Roswitha was a longtime parishioner of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. In her younger years, she was active in the Altar and Rosary Society and Bridge Club.
Of all her activities, the one that she was most proud of was her 32 years of Sobriety. She was never shy about being in AA or trying to help others stay sober.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Lynn Munger; and first husband, Karl Weiss.
She is survived by her daughter, Elisabeth (Kevin) McHugh; sons, Erich Weiss and Mark (Dorothy) Weiss; grandchildren, Katerina (Chad) Jones, Theresa (Joseph) Adams, Peter McHugh, Matthew McHugh, Gabriela McHugh, Iris Weiss, Christopher Weiss, Nicole Weiss and Katherine Weiss; and great-grandchildren, Dean Jones, Lawrence Adams, Simon Adams and James Adams. Also surviving is a brother, Wilfried (Hannelore) Schiller, of Germany.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m., with a 5:30 p.m., Prayer Service on Friday, April 9, 2021, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, in Angola, Indiana.
Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church with Father Bob Showers officiating. There will be one hour of visitation from 10-11 a.m., on Saturday, prior to the service at the church.
Burial will be at a later date at West Jamestown Cemetery, Fremont, Indiana.
Memorials may be made to Women in Transition or to the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
