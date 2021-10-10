FORT WAYNE — Vincent Joseph “Vinnie” Rao, 67, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.
Born on Dec. 29, 1953, in Brooklyn, New York, he was a son of the late Angelo and Rose (nee Aliverto) Rao.
Vinnie proudly served his country for more than 10 years in the Navy, and retired in 2019, after 35, years of service as an Electrical Maintenance Technician.
He is survived by his wife of 12 years, Amanda (nee Kelley) Rao; daughters, Molly Rao, Katy Rao and Marjorie (Mark) Pokrzywinski; stepchildren, Jonathan (Caleb Temple) Sutton and Alyssa (JT Graham) Bolinger; grandchildren, Cameron Rao, Savannah Rao, Erik Pokrzywinski, Mia Pokrzywinski, Karina Bolinger, Jay Graham, Ollie Graham and Alyx Graham.
He was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Joseph and Michelina Rao and Rose and Joseph Aliverto; sisters, Michelina Bogart and Felicia Rao; and stepdaughter, Angie Sutton.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior.
Calling will also be held from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be given to the Alzheimer’s Association.
For online condolences please visit www.mccombandsons.com.
