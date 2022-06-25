SOUTH WHITLEY — Janice G. Morgan, 61, of South Whitley, Indiana, died at 8:15 p.m., on Monday, June 20, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne.
Born on Aug. 28, 1960, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, she was a daughter of Paul and Nina Irene (Burelison) Rothgeb.
Growing up in the Columbia City area, she graduated from Columbia City Joint High School in 1982.
Janice was a full-time homemaker, raising her two sons. Family was her priority in life, cherishing the time spent with her children and grandchildren. During her alone time, she liked to scrapbook.
Surviving are her two sons, Nathen R. (Crystal) Morgan, of Bluffton and Ian J. (Jennifer) Morgan, of Katy, Texas; three grandchildren, Hayden, Connor and Olivia Morgan; her mother, Nina Price, of Columbia City; and a brother, Eugene Rothgeb, of Claypool;
She was preceded in death by her father; and a brother, Dale Rothgeb.
Burial will take place at a later date at Eel River Cemetery in Fort Wayne.
A memorial celebration of life will be held at Smith & Sons Coachroom, 205 N Main St., Columbia City, at 2 p.m., on Sunday, July 3, 2022.
Preferred memorials are to Jehovah's Witness Church.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
