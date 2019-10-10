Marilyn Roth 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Marilyn K. Roth, 56, of Goshen, Indiana, formerly of Shipshewana, Indiana, died at 2:14 p.m., on Monday, Oct. 7 at Goshen Health Hospital. Arrangements have been entrusted to Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Impeach President Trump? You voted: No Yes Undecided/need more information Vote View Results Back Special Sections 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Fall Home Improvement 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPolice seek help in locating missing womanHorse seized from LaGrange County farm healingMissing woman locatedLaGrange Habitat store celebrates its grand opening todayCentral Noble bus rolls, three students suffer minor seat belt injuriesNot settling for 'adequate': Carroll grad overcomes medical conditions, pursues Purdue degreeFoundation names Lilly Scholarship finalistsKendallville Applebee's, manager earn national honorsDeKalb 1994 football state finalist to be honoredWolschleger joins Martin Law Offices Images Videos CommentedTrine professor: Recession may be here already (2)Work together to get our country back on the right track (1)Indiana Seaplane Splashin (1) Top Ads KD116024 KD115993 KD103462 Top Jobs KD115979 KD116723 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Prairie Heights has secret kindness agents Community Foundation looks toward the future Montana State keeps finding success as offense keeps evolving Thompson named Texas A&M's deputy AD for external relations No. 1 Alabama impressed with No. 24 Texas A&M's special teams Auburn football: Williams might be next up for Tigers at running back Alabama football: How a change at center could impact Tide’s offense against Texas A&M USF to host 3 artist exhibitions
