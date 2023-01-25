ANGOLA — Annetta M. Roberts, 69, of Hudson, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Angola, Indiana.
Annetta was born on May 10, 1953, in San Diego, California.
She graduated from Northrup High School in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Annetta married the love of her life, Timothy Roberts, on May 11, 2007.
She had worked in her younger years at School District 411 in the lunchroom. Annetta had also waitressed, but most recently she had worked at Tenneco in Angola, Indiana, before retiring.
She enjoyed baking, cooking and gardening. Most of all she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Surviving are her loving husband of 15 years, Timothy Roberts, of Hudson, Indiana; children, Joan Pitcher, of Wells, New York, Jeanette (Todd) Wheeler, of Rossville, Illinois, Jamie (Brian) Harrington, of Cuba, New York, Nicole (Mike) Churchill, of Belleville, Michigan, Brian Roberts, of Lawrence, Michigan, Keith (Beth) Roberts, of Angola, Indiana, and Eric (Shannon) Roberts, of Jacksonville, Florida; brothers, Denny (Deb) Farr, of Wolcottville, Indiana, and Bill (Annette) Farr, of Monroeville, Indiana; and sister, Sue Rose, of Fort Wayne, Indiana. Also surviving are her beloved 20 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Nelly Wilkinson; grandson, Sawyer Roberts; and brother-in-law, Charles Rose.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family have requested donations to be made to the family for a memorial bench to be made in her memory. Please make donations out to Timothy Roberts.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.
