NORTH MANCHESTER — Margaret Arloene Metzger, 98, of North Manchester, Indiana, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, March 20, 2021.
One of two children, Arloene was born on Oct. 26, 1922, in Kosciusko County, Indiana, to Herman and Grace (Metzger) Fultz. They preceded her in death.
A year after graduating from Sidney High School in 1940, Arloene married her loving husband, Lester D. Metzger, on Oct. 26, 1941. The two built a beautiful life together, raising three children, traveling and keeping the farm. While the children were young, Arloene and Lester enjoyed taking the kids and later the grandkids camping. They also relished in their time traveling with Farm Seed Corn vacations.
Arloene did her part to keep the family happy and healthy. She worked at the School Lunch Program, Joyful Scribes, Chester Township Assessor, and eventually retired as a receptionist at Peabody Retirement Community in 2005, at the age of 83, all while working on the farm as well. On March 18, 2005, Arloene experienced one of the hardest days of her life when she lost her other half, Lester. The two were married for 63 years.
Arloene was the example of a strong, Christian woman, mother, grandmother and friend. She was a Godly woman who taught those close to her the value of faith and a loving nature.
Arloene was a member of Liberty Mills Church of the Brethren in Liberty Mills, Indiana, where she also was part of the Aid Society. On Sundays she played piano at the church as well.
She was an accomplished seamstress, and when her children were young, she made all of their clothing. Arloene was also an amazing quilter and cook. She taught her children the value of hard work at an early age and led by example as she milked cows, raised chickens and sold their eggs, canned, made homemade meals for the family, and helped her husband on the land. Arloene was an incredibly strong woman who left a legacy for those around that spoke to the importance of family, God’s amazing love and faithfulness.
Arloene’s example and loving memories will be forever remembered and cherished by her sons, Kenneth (Kelly) Metzger, Auburn, Indiana, and Keith (Priscilla) Metzger, North Manchester, Indiana; daughter, Carol (Rodney) Rooney, Huntington, Indiana; 16 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.
Arloene was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Grace (Metzger) Fultz; husband, Lester D. Metzger; and sister, Joan Fultz Rule.
Family and friends may call on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, from 3-7 p.m., at McKee Mortuary, 1401 S.R. 114 West, North Manchester, Indiana.
Funeral services will begin on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at 10 a.m., with calling beginning at 9 a.m., at McKee Mortuary.
Pastor Erin Huiras and Pastor Kelly Beutler will officiate.
Burial will be at Ulrey Memorial Cemetery, 2507 S.R. 14, Silver Lake, Indiana.
For those who wish to honor the memory of Arloene Metzger, memorial contributions may be made to Liberty Mills Church of the Brethren, 103 N. 3rd St., Liberty Mills, IN 46946 or North Manchester Fellowship Food Pantry 410 N. Market St., North Manchester, IN 46962.
The family of Arloene Metzger has entrusted McKee Mortuary with final arrangements.
Condolences may be emailed to mckeemortuary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.