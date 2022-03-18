AUBURN — Linda Carol Johnson, 73, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born in Bluffton, Indiana, on Sept. 13, 1948. Her father was Kenneth Stahl and her mother was Nondis (Harshman) Lash, and husband, Robert Lash.
Linda taught for 37 years in the DeKalb Central School District at Waterloo Elementary School, before retiring in 2007.
She was a member of the Indiana Retired Teachers Association and attended Auburn First United Methodist Church, where she was a member of the Hand Bell Choir.
She was a loving and compassionate person as her students, family and friends know.
Linda married Stephen Johnson on Nov. 28, 1970, at Bluffton Church of Christ, and he survives in Auburn.
She is also survived by a son, Spencer Johnson, of Auburn; brother, Dale (Sheila) Stahl, of Hoagland; sister-in-law, Karen Stahl, of Bluffton; and a brother-in-law, Dale Gerber, of Ossian.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Londa Gerber; and a brother, Roger Stahl.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, March 21, 2022, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with burial to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Calling is on Sunday, March 20, 2022, from 2-6 p.m., at the funeral home.
Memorials may be given in Linda’s memory to the DeKalb County Humane Shelter.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
