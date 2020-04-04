AUBURN — Betty Lou Carbaugh, 90, of Auburn, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, at The Laurels of DeKalb Nursing Home in Butler.
She was born on August 8, 1929, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to the late Merritt and Mary (Thompson) Kroft.
Betty married Robert Carbaugh on June 5, 1947, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and he passed away March 4, 2016.
Betty and Bob owned and operated Carbaugh Jewelers in downtown Auburn for 35 years.
She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Auburn. She was a member of the Associate Chapter of Tri Kappa.
Betty and her husband worked with the DeKalb County Fair for many years. They were awarded the Auburn Chamber of Commerce, Allen Graber Award in 1999, the Main Street Program Downtown Improvement Award in 2003 and the DeKalb County Community Foundation’s Heart of Gold Award in 2004. Betty and her husband, Bob, were longtime show promoters of the Downtown Business Association Arts & Crafts Show held during the ACD Festival.
Betty and her husband, Bob, also organized a Puppet Ministry in 1976, a group of church youth that traveled in the area and Tennessee.
She loved times spent with family. She had a large collection of the Dickens Village of lighted houses that she was very proud of.
Betty loved playing bridge. She enjoyed playing golf and served on the Board of Directors of the Greenhurst Country Club from 1977-1979, serving as President in 1979.
She was elected to the Auburn City Council in 1984 and served until 1992. While on the council she was most proud of the work she did to build the drive-up mailbox at the Post Office, working with the City of Auburn and United States Postal Service.
Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Bob and Patte Carbaugh of Knoxville, Tenn.; three daughters and sons-in-law, Sue and Larry Moon of Harlan, Jan and Dave Bundy of Auburn and Kathy and Larry Vas of Chandler, Ariz.; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bob of over 68 years; two sisters, Ruth Szuba and Lois Jean Kroft; and a great grandson, Reece Bittner.
Due to the health concerns about large public gatherings, the family has decided to have a celebration of Betty’s life at a later date when restrictions on public gatherings are lifted.
A private family service will take place at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Memorials may be directed to First United Methodist Church, 1203 E. Seventh St., Auburn, IN 46706.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
