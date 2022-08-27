LIGONIER — Robert Selby Gemmill, 78, of Ligonier, Indiana, passed away, with family by his side, on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at home.
He was born on April 28, 1944, the son of Karl E. and Eileen E. (Hoeppner) Huff.
On Feb. 10, 1961, he married JoAnn Elizabeth Herendeen.
Selby worked at International Harvester in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Urbana, Ohio, for more than 35 years. His family meant everything to him.
He is survived by his son, Tony (Shelly) Gemmill, of Noblesville, Indiana; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren; two sisters, Gloria (Bill) Risk, of Madison, Indiana, and Julia Dotson, of Bloomington, Indiana; and a brother, Steve (Anita) Huff, of Ligonier, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his wife, JoAnn Gemmill; sons, Martin Gemmill and Todd Gemmill; a daughter, Teresa; and his parents.
A funeral service will be held in Selby’s honor at 2 p.m., on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at Yeager Funeral Home; 1589 Lincolnway South; Ligonier, IN 46767.
Burial will follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Albion, Indiana.
Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., prior to the service on Tuesday, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, 161 N. Clark, Suite 3550, Chicago, IL 60601.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
