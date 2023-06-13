KENDALLVILLE — Marcelle Imogene Glasgow, 102, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Sunday, June 12, 2023, at Chandler Place in Kendallville.
She was born on Feb. 5, 1921, in Albany, Indiana, to George and Victoria (Bowen) Main.
On Nov. 28, 1955, at Zion Lutheran Church, West Fairfield, Corunna, Indiana, she married Eugene F. Glasgow.
She moved to Fort Wayne after she graduated from high school in 1940, and worked at Magnavox. She also had other jobs through the years, from working on the Indiana Toll Road as a hostess to factory work, to being a teacher’s helper in elementary schools.
Surviving are a daughter, Tonnie (Jeffrey) Belden, of Avilla; a daughter-in-law, Vickie (Ray Henderson) Coahran, of Churubusco; four grandchildren, Stacy (Troy) Foote, of Churubusco, Rebecca (Todd) Freeman, of Albion, Kelli Kriner, of Florida, and Kory (Stephanie) Freed, of Florida; 11 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son, Robert A. Coahran; and a sister, Lucille Snell.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at 2 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, with her grandson-in-law, Troy Foote officiating.
Burial will follow at Wright Cemetery, near Stroh.
