Virginia Lothamer

HAMILTON — Virginia “Ginny” Lothamer, 58, of Hamilton, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at her residence with her family at her side.
Ginny was born May 10, 1964, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the daughter of the late Frank W. and Janice L. (Barker) Merriman Jr.
She was a graduate of New Haven High School and continued her education at Indiana-Purdue University-Fort Wayne.
She married James Lothamer on June 22, 1984, in Van Wert, Ohio, and he survives.
Ginny was a teacher’s aide for Hamilton Community Schools for the past 24 years. She loved to interact with the students and help them with whatever they needed. After school, Ginny enjoyed relaxing at home and playing internet games.
Surviving is her husband, James, of Hamilton; one son, James Lothamer III, of Hamilton; one sister, Marlene (Mike) Bixby, of Hamilton; two brothers, Frank (Jill) Merriman III, of Payne, Ohio, and William (Ruth) Merriman, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; several nieces and nephews; father-in-law, James A. Lothamer Sr., of Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Megan “Punkin” Lothamer; and mother-in-law, Judith Lothamer.
To honor Ginny’s request, there will be no visitation or services at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 3985 E. Church St., Hamilton, Indiana.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Monica Farnham Classroom and her students at Hamilton Community Schools, 903 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, IN 46742.
Condolences may be sent to the family, or the online guestbook may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
