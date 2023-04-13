Sharon Desper, age 66, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, formerly of Ligonier, Indiana, died on Monday, April 10, 2023, at 4:15 a.m.
A funeral service will be held in Sharon's honor on Friday, April 14, 2023, at 5 p.m., at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, IN 46767.
Pastor Josh Huggett will officiate.
Burial will take place at noon on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Oak Park Cemetery in Ligonier.
Family and friends will be received from 3-5 p.m., prior to the service on Friday at Yeager Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be given in honor of Sharon to Ligonier Evangelical Church, 1911 Lincolnway South; Ligonier, IN 46767.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com
