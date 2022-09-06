FREMONT — Lynn Ray Harshberger, 69, of Fremont, Indiana, formerly of LaGrange, Indiana, died unexpectedly at 3:29 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at his residence.
He was born on May 4, 1953, in Goshen, Indiana, to Glenn and Alma (Troyer) Harshberger.
On Aug. 4, 1972, in Goshen, he married Linda Brown, she survives.
Survivors in addition to his wife, are daughter, Kelli (Jerod) Weimer, of LaGrange; son, Scottie (Joline) Harshberger, of Kendallville; 10 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; two sisters, Judy Riegsecker of Florida, Janeth (Dallas) Fireline, of Middlebury; brother, Lyle (Mary Anne) Harshberger, of Goshen; and sister-in-law, Elsie Harshberger, of Goshen.
He was preceded in death by his son, Mark Anthony Harshberger; parents; brother, Larry Harshberger; and sister, JoAnn Harshberger.
Lynn worked in the steel erecting business for 40-plus years. He was the co-owner of Michiana Steel Erectors and retired as owner/operator of Superior Rigging and Erecting.
Lynn was a long-time member of Brenneman Memorial Missionary Church, and a previous member of Pheasants Forever.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, putting on fireworks displays for all to watch, and was known as a jack of all trades. Lynn loved spending time with his family and watching his grandchildren play sports. He also enjoyed watching Notre Dame and Purdue sporting events, as well as the Chicago Bears and NASCAR.
Visitation will be from 2-4 and 5-7 p.m., on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, 1003 S. Main St., Middlebury.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, also at the funeral home. Burial will be at Miller 8 Square Cemetery, Goshen.
Online condolences may be offered at millerstewartfuneralhome.com.
