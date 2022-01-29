ANGOLA — Jerry L. Eib, 80, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital in Angola, Indiana.
He was born on Sept. 16, 1941, in Marion, Indiana, to Russell and Virginia (Spaulding) Eib.
He married Susan K. Lloyd on Jan. 26, 1964.
Jerry had worked as a machine operator at Dana-Weatherhead in Angola, Indiana, and then transferred to Spicer Axle in Syracuse, Indiana, before he retired.
Surviving are his sons, Kenneth “Scott” (Holly) Eib, Paul (Pam) Eib and John Eib, all of Angola, Indiana; brother, Joe Eib, of Franklin, Indiana; and sisters, Alice Henderson and Linda (Jack) Elliott, both of Marion, Indiana. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Susan K. Eib on Dec. 10, 2002, and two brothers, Steve Eib and Larry Eib.
There will be no services at this time.
Memorial donations may be made to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis, Indiana, or to Indiana Alzheimer’s Association.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.
