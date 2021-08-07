WATERLOO — Lori Ann Bolen, age 60, went to be with her Lord and Savior at 2:03 a.m., on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at her Waterloo home. She was surrounded by her loving family.
Mrs. Bolen was born on Dec. 21, 1960, to Bill and Dorothy (Crager) Mosley.
She graduated from DeKalb High School in 1980.
She married her high school sweetheart, James E. Bolen on April 25, 1981, in Waterloo. He resides in Waterloo.
Lori was a homemaker. Her main goal in life was to raise her three beautiful daughters. She enjoyed birdwatching, traveling and gardening. She was known for her beautiful flower garden oasis that she grew every year at her home.
Lori attended Freewill Baptist Church in Waterloo.
Survivors include her husband of 40 years, James Bolen, of Waterloo; daughters and sons-in-law, Jasmin Moxie, of Waterloo, Amber and Jose Garcia, of Waterloo and Keesha and Mauricio Flores Jimenez, of Waterloo; two siblings; nine grandchildren, Alina Grimes, Emmi Elkins, Macy Nibarger, Matthew Moxie, Ava Ochola, Lilly Garcia, Dominic Bolen, Jax Flores and Neytiri Flores.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Dorothy Mosley.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, from 1-3 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 3 p.m., following the visitation at the funeral home with Pastor Ron Stambaugh officiating.
Burial will take place at Sedan Cemetery in Corunna.
Memorial donations may be made to the Bolen family.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo.
