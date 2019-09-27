LAGRANGE — Clara N. Miller, 79, of LaGrange, Indiana, died at 8:50 a.m., on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at her residence, after a 10-year battle with Alzheimer’s.
She was born on June 14, 1940, in Chouteau, Oklahoma, to Noah E. and Sarah S. (Miller) Mullet.
On Nov. 3, 1960, in Wolcottville, she married Emanuel E. Miller. He survives.
Survivors in addition to her husband are six sons, Wayne (Kathryn) Miller, of LaGrange, Melvin (Emma) Miller, of Hillsboro, Wisconsin, Mervin (Katie Fern) Miller, of LaGrange, Paul (Linda) Miller, of Topeka, Sherman (LuElla) Miller, of LaGrange, and Steven (Anna) Miller, of LaGrange; three daughters, Joanna (Mervin) Shrock, of LaGrange, Ruth (Sam) Schlabach, of LaGrange, and Irene (DeVon) Slabach, of Shipshewana; 65 grandchildren; 108 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Enos (Polly) Mullet, of Shipshewana, Sam (Judy) Mullet, of Kimmel, and Mervin (Marilyn) Mullet, of Elkhart; and two sisters, Anna (Sam) Lambright, of Shipshewana and Mabel (LaVern) Yoder, of Topeka.
She was preceded in death by her parents and three grandchildren.
Clara was a homemaker and a member of Old Order Amish Church.
Visitation will be after 2 p.m., Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, and all day Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at the Joseph Wengerd residence, 2260 S. C.R. 300E, LaGrange.
Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m., on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at the same residence. Services will be conducted by Bishop Levi Raber and the home ministers.
Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery, LaGrange.
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is in charge of arrangements.
