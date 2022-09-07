ANGOLA — Frank H. Anspaugh, 77, of Angola, Indiana, passed away at home, with his family by his side, on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
He was born on Sept. 16, 1944, in Columbus, Ohio, to Charles and Virginia (Grayson) Anspaugh.
Frank graduated from Angola High School in 1962.
He married Nancy Craig on May 22, 1993.
Frank worked as the Service Manager at Dunham Motor Sales in Angola, Indiana, for many years.
He enjoyed racing asphalt super late model cars and wrenching on cars. Most of all he loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by daughters, Ginny (Mark) Houlton, of Angola, Indiana, and Janie (Mitch) Robinson, of Hamilton, Indiana; sons, George A. Anspaugh and Tina Anspaugh, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, and Andrew D. (Heather) Anspaugh, of Seymore, Tennessee; and sister, Carol Ann Anspaugh, of Jacksonville, Florida. Also surviving are his 12 beloved grandchildren, Brandy (Luke) Hicks, Michael (Kasey) Strong, Laura (Daryl) Goody, Staci (Jonathon) Mcloy, Heather (Michael) Parker, Sarah (Aaron) Hooley, Jacob (Sierra) Mason, Hayden Yeiter, Jayson Anspaugh, Mackenzie Anspaugh, Elijah Anspaugh and Blayde Anspaugh; and 16 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Nancy Anspaugh; son, Frank Anspaugh Jr.; granddaughter, Elizabeth Miller; and great-granddaughter, Jaynie Strong.
There will be a Celebration of Life from 1-5 p.m., with a service at 2 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at the Hicks’ Residence, 372 N. C.R. 700E, Angola, IN 46703.
Memorials may be made to Parkview Hospice.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
